Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

49708 Pacino Street

49708 Pacino Street · (626) 650-0370
Location

49708 Pacino Street, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful FULLY Furnished Indian Palms Country Club Home. This home offers a great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den and 2 full baths, Chefs kitchen with long island bar, living room with a cozy fireplace and a large size dining room. The view from the patio is GORGEOUS! There is a pond and beautiful landscaping. Indian Palms offers onsite 27 hole golf course, fully service restaurant/Bar, swimming pools, spas, tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball, and fitness center. Feel free to use the golf cart in the garage. Contact Ruth to view this amazing home. 626-536-9911

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49708 Pacino Street have any available units?
49708 Pacino Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49708 Pacino Street have?
Some of 49708 Pacino Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49708 Pacino Street currently offering any rent specials?
49708 Pacino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49708 Pacino Street pet-friendly?
No, 49708 Pacino Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 49708 Pacino Street offer parking?
Yes, 49708 Pacino Street offers parking.
Does 49708 Pacino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49708 Pacino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49708 Pacino Street have a pool?
Yes, 49708 Pacino Street has a pool.
Does 49708 Pacino Street have accessible units?
No, 49708 Pacino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49708 Pacino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49708 Pacino Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49708 Pacino Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49708 Pacino Street does not have units with air conditioning.
