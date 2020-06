Amenities

Indian Palms CC First time on the market for a season rental. This pristine 4 bedroom home with a private attached Casita. Home has 3 bedrooms in the home and the 4th is the Casita with a private entrance. Home has beautiful hardwood flooring, turnkey furnished. This home is on the golf course with a nice patio for your morning coffee or afternoon beverages. The gated community has a restaurant and bar within the gates. Close to the polo fields and the music concerts, Starbucks, restaurants grocery store. Home is available from April to Sept 30th 2020.