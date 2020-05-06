All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:07 AM

48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place

48219 Newport Bridge Place · (760) 779-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

48219 Newport Bridge Place, Indio, CA 92201
The Bridge At Jefferson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
The Bridge at Jefferson, a highly desirable gated community, enjoy the beautifully landscaped private backyard, with saltwater pebble-finished pool & spa, w/waterfall and long covered patio, which is ideal for entertaining while you relax and take in the mountain view. This open floor plan home offers a great room & impressive chef's kitchen that includes SS appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop, beautiful espresso cabinets, stunning granite counters, large eating area. The inviting great room, which opens to the dining area, features stacked-stone fireplace with media niches and a view to your pool. The master suite is sure to please with backyard access, a master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, marble flooring and huge walk-in closet. This beautifully presented home is located on a corner lot with 2764 SF, 4 Bdrms & 4 baths & offers a split master w/guest rooms on the other side of the home. This is the perfect vacation home. (120 day Minimum booking)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place have any available units?
48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place have?
Some of 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place currently offering any rent specials?
48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place pet-friendly?
No, 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place offer parking?
No, 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place does not offer parking.
Does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place have a pool?
Yes, 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place has a pool.
Does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place have accessible units?
No, 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place does not have accessible units.
Does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity