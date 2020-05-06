48219 Newport Bridge Pl Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

The Bridge at Jefferson, a highly desirable gated community, enjoy the beautifully landscaped private backyard, with saltwater pebble-finished pool & spa, w/waterfall and long covered patio, which is ideal for entertaining while you relax and take in the mountain view. This open floor plan home offers a great room & impressive chef's kitchen that includes SS appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop, beautiful espresso cabinets, stunning granite counters, large eating area. The inviting great room, which opens to the dining area, features stacked-stone fireplace with media niches and a view to your pool. The master suite is sure to please with backyard access, a master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, marble flooring and huge walk-in closet. This beautifully presented home is located on a corner lot with 2764 SF, 4 Bdrms & 4 baths & offers a split master w/guest rooms on the other side of the home. This is the perfect vacation home. (120 day Minimum booking)