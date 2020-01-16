All apartments in Indian Wells
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:49 AM

77341 Sky Mesa Lane

77341 Sky Messa Lane · (760) 567-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77341 Sky Messa Lane, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This wonderful home sits on a spacious 12,000 sf lot with pretty views of the southern mountain tops. Mature landscaping with citrus trees and rose garden. Spacious patio with built in BBQ. Tropical pool and spa. South facing backyard, perfect for entertaining. Boasts high ceilings, new carpet and tile flooring. Master bedroom suite is separated from the other two bedrooms for added privacy and includes dual closets, dual vanities and entry onto the backyard patio/pool area. Two guest bedrooms each with private baths. Formal dining room can be easily converted to cozy den or library. Separate living room retreat. Kitchen with new stainless appliances, cabinets refaced, countertops and tile work, opens to breakfast nook and spacious family room with fireplace. This home is immaculate and a gem, a rare find in this peaceful neighborhood. Close to the cove and main clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane have any available units?
77341 Sky Mesa Lane has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane have?
Some of 77341 Sky Mesa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77341 Sky Mesa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
77341 Sky Mesa Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77341 Sky Mesa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 77341 Sky Mesa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane offer parking?
No, 77341 Sky Mesa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77341 Sky Mesa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 77341 Sky Mesa Lane has a pool.
Does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane have accessible units?
No, 77341 Sky Mesa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 77341 Sky Mesa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77341 Sky Mesa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 77341 Sky Mesa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
