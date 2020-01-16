77341 Sky Mesa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

This wonderful home sits on a spacious 12,000 sf lot with pretty views of the southern mountain tops. Mature landscaping with citrus trees and rose garden. Spacious patio with built in BBQ. Tropical pool and spa. South facing backyard, perfect for entertaining. Boasts high ceilings, new carpet and tile flooring. Master bedroom suite is separated from the other two bedrooms for added privacy and includes dual closets, dual vanities and entry onto the backyard patio/pool area. Two guest bedrooms each with private baths. Formal dining room can be easily converted to cozy den or library. Separate living room retreat. Kitchen with new stainless appliances, cabinets refaced, countertops and tile work, opens to breakfast nook and spacious family room with fireplace. This home is immaculate and a gem, a rare find in this peaceful neighborhood. Close to the cove and main clubhouse.