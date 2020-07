Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Desert living at it's absolute best...Situated behind the highly desirable guard gated development of Indian Wells Country Club awaits spectacular views of the Santa Rosa mountains that can be enjoyed from the entire property. Upon entering this custom built modern home from the private courtyard is 20 ft double glass doors leading into an open floor plan, a formal living area, a gourmet chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooking the great room featuring a spacious wet bar perfect for entertaining all night. The spacious master suite is compete with dual sinks, a walk in closet and jaquzzi tub and shower. The adjacent junior suite is complete with a walk out patio area overlooking the mountains. The two secondary bedrooms are situated on the opposite side of the house for added privacy. Outdoors you'll experience a large pool and spa with plenty of decking perfect for entertaining family and friends during your stay.