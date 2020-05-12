75780 Vista Del Rey

Amenities

Available for 2021 season~ Extraordinary location with unparalleled Santa Rosa Mountain views overlooking multiple fairways & lakefront setting offered at Desert Horizons CC in prestigious Indian Wells! The gated courtyard welcomes you into this upgraded, tastefully decorated 3 Bedroom home. Dramatic details highlight the Grand Foyer, Great Room with Fireplace, Wet Bar & Den w/ Large Flat Screen TV. The Chef's Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and Breakfast Nook. Spacious Master Suite boasts a King Bed w/Flat Screen TV, spa tub, large walk-in closet & Stunning Views. 2nd bedroom offers Twin Beds w/ TV. Separate Casita has it's own en suite bath offering Queen bed w/ TV. Step out to the back patio~Your own Private Spa & what better setting to Entertain with your custom built in BBQ while enjoying the phenomenal views beyond. Community Pool just steps away. Come and enjoy the Desert Lifestyle.