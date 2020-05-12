All apartments in Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA
75780 Vista Del Rey
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:58 PM

75780 Vista Del Rey

75780 Vista Del Rey · (760) 409-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75780 Vista Del Rey, Indian Wells, CA 92210
Desert Horizons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2644 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available for 2021 season~ Extraordinary location with unparalleled Santa Rosa Mountain views overlooking multiple fairways & lakefront setting offered at Desert Horizons CC in prestigious Indian Wells! The gated courtyard welcomes you into this upgraded, tastefully decorated 3 Bedroom home. Dramatic details highlight the Grand Foyer, Great Room with Fireplace, Wet Bar & Den w/ Large Flat Screen TV. The Chef's Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and Breakfast Nook. Spacious Master Suite boasts a King Bed w/Flat Screen TV, spa tub, large walk-in closet & Stunning Views. 2nd bedroom offers Twin Beds w/ TV. Separate Casita has it's own en suite bath offering Queen bed w/ TV. Step out to the back patio~Your own Private Spa & what better setting to Entertain with your custom built in BBQ while enjoying the phenomenal views beyond. Community Pool just steps away. Come and enjoy the Desert Lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75780 Vista Del Rey have any available units?
75780 Vista Del Rey has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75780 Vista Del Rey have?
Some of 75780 Vista Del Rey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75780 Vista Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
75780 Vista Del Rey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75780 Vista Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 75780 Vista Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 75780 Vista Del Rey offer parking?
No, 75780 Vista Del Rey does not offer parking.
Does 75780 Vista Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75780 Vista Del Rey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75780 Vista Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 75780 Vista Del Rey has a pool.
Does 75780 Vista Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 75780 Vista Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 75780 Vista Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75780 Vista Del Rey has units with dishwashers.
Does 75780 Vista Del Rey have units with air conditioning?
No, 75780 Vista Del Rey does not have units with air conditioning.
