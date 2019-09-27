All apartments in Indian Wells
75179 Kiowa Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:10 PM

75179 Kiowa Drive

75179 Kiowa Drive · (760) 567-6619
Location

75179 Kiowa Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2399 sqft

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the quiet community of Dorado Villas. Southern exposure with beautiful views of the mountains in the city of Indian Wells. Master bedroom has king bed, flat screen tv, remodeled master bath with separate tub and shower. Second bedroom has queen bed and remodeled private bath and third bedroom has twin beds. Third bath has also been remodeled. Large living room with flat screen tv and cozy fireplace, separate dining area and large remodeled kitchen with gas cook top. Inside laundry room and attached two car garage. Community pool and spa are right outside the condo, tennis court nearby. Close to shopping, El Paseo, McCallum Theatre, The River, Palm Desert Mall, Living Desert and many hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75179 Kiowa Drive have any available units?
75179 Kiowa Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75179 Kiowa Drive have?
Some of 75179 Kiowa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75179 Kiowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75179 Kiowa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75179 Kiowa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75179 Kiowa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 75179 Kiowa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75179 Kiowa Drive does offer parking.
Does 75179 Kiowa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75179 Kiowa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75179 Kiowa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75179 Kiowa Drive has a pool.
Does 75179 Kiowa Drive have accessible units?
No, 75179 Kiowa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75179 Kiowa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75179 Kiowa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 75179 Kiowa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75179 Kiowa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
