Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:24 PM

45878 Algonquin Circle

45878 Algonquin Circle · (760) 898-4001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45878 Algonquin Circle, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Summer rate advertised is available now. Nov thru Dec. 25 2020 is $6k and after Apr 15, 2020. Relax in Indian Wells this season. Close to El Paseo all the shopping and restaurants you could want. Stunning location in Dorado Villas. Beautiful views from this 3 bed/3 bath seasonal vacation rental. Just steps from the pool and tennis courts overlooking a vast greenbelt. The best location in the complex. Nicely furnished, super clean. Several dining areas, very comfortable living area with sit down bar. Kitchen overlooks the view with kitchen dining. Outdoor BBQ and patio furniture. Master has king bed, 2nd bedroom has a king bed and desk, third bedroom is a queen. All are light bright and open. Call agent for further details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45878 Algonquin Circle have any available units?
45878 Algonquin Circle has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45878 Algonquin Circle have?
Some of 45878 Algonquin Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45878 Algonquin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
45878 Algonquin Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45878 Algonquin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 45878 Algonquin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 45878 Algonquin Circle offer parking?
No, 45878 Algonquin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 45878 Algonquin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45878 Algonquin Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45878 Algonquin Circle have a pool?
Yes, 45878 Algonquin Circle has a pool.
Does 45878 Algonquin Circle have accessible units?
No, 45878 Algonquin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 45878 Algonquin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45878 Algonquin Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 45878 Algonquin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 45878 Algonquin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
