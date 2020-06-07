45878 Algonquin Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Summer rate advertised is available now. Nov thru Dec. 25 2020 is $6k and after Apr 15, 2020. Relax in Indian Wells this season. Close to El Paseo all the shopping and restaurants you could want. Stunning location in Dorado Villas. Beautiful views from this 3 bed/3 bath seasonal vacation rental. Just steps from the pool and tennis courts overlooking a vast greenbelt. The best location in the complex. Nicely furnished, super clean. Several dining areas, very comfortable living area with sit down bar. Kitchen overlooks the view with kitchen dining. Outdoor BBQ and patio furniture. Master has king bed, 2nd bedroom has a king bed and desk, third bedroom is a queen. All are light bright and open. Call agent for further details