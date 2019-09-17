45590 Appian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita. Located within upscale Villaggio community at Indian Wells Country Club this upgraded 3225 Sq. Ft. home built in 2001 has awesome east facing large pool/jet spa, fairway and mountain views. High ceilings and neutral colors throughout, travertine floors and carpets in bedrooms. Open Great Room with fireplace and formal Dining area. Private Master Suite with sweeping fairway views boasts marble fireplace, entertainment center. Large Master Bath has jet tub and shower, travertine countertops and walk-in closet. Open Gourmet Kitchen with stainless Viking appliances, island, and granite countertops. Guest bedrooms have ensuite baths. Guest Casita includes breakfast bar with sink and refrigerator. Private courtyard entry, covered patios, built-in BBQ adjacent to pool/spa and exceptional views!