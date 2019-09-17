All apartments in Indian Wells
45590 Appian Way

45590 Appian Way · (760) 360-7237
Location

45590 Appian Way, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3217 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful designer furnished Ministrelli semi-custom home with spectacular triple fairway and south mountain views has 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths includes spacious guest casita. Located within upscale Villaggio community at Indian Wells Country Club this upgraded 3225 Sq. Ft. home built in 2001 has awesome east facing large pool/jet spa, fairway and mountain views. High ceilings and neutral colors throughout, travertine floors and carpets in bedrooms. Open Great Room with fireplace and formal Dining area. Private Master Suite with sweeping fairway views boasts marble fireplace, entertainment center. Large Master Bath has jet tub and shower, travertine countertops and walk-in closet. Open Gourmet Kitchen with stainless Viking appliances, island, and granite countertops. Guest bedrooms have ensuite baths. Guest Casita includes breakfast bar with sink and refrigerator. Private courtyard entry, covered patios, built-in BBQ adjacent to pool/spa and exceptional views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45590 Appian Way have any available units?
45590 Appian Way has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45590 Appian Way have?
Some of 45590 Appian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45590 Appian Way currently offering any rent specials?
45590 Appian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45590 Appian Way pet-friendly?
No, 45590 Appian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 45590 Appian Way offer parking?
No, 45590 Appian Way does not offer parking.
Does 45590 Appian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45590 Appian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45590 Appian Way have a pool?
Yes, 45590 Appian Way has a pool.
Does 45590 Appian Way have accessible units?
No, 45590 Appian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 45590 Appian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45590 Appian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 45590 Appian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 45590 Appian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
