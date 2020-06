Amenities

Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower. There are two homes available on one property and can be leased together or separately. Please see the listing for 45447 Camino Del Rey to view the other property. Please inquire on pricing for both properties together. 1 Acre Lot with two separate homes built on it. You must see this property to appreciate the layout and flexibility to accommodate large or small groups. Looking for a long term lease or seasonal for next year (please call for seasonal rates). Long term or short term options. Available furnished or unfurnished. Summer rates June-October at $3700 per month and Season rates Nov-May at $10K per month.