Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool hot tub media room

Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion. The front courtyard makes a tranquil and lush setting to relax in your private in-ground spa. Beautiful stonework greets you in the entry foyer and on the dramatic fireplace in the living room. A fun granite-top bar overlooks the living room, providing a perfect setting for entertaining your friends and family who are sure to want to visit you during your holiday. 3 bedroom and 3 baths and 2800+ square feet of tasteful luxury. One bedroom is set up as a media room. The association pool is very conveniently located just off the back patio but not too close. Smaller dogs will be considered with additional deposit.