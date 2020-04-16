44181 Yucca Drive

Amenities

Colony Cove is a Wonderfully convenient location within Indian Wells. This beautiful home has so many features, but to name a few; great curb appeal, double door entryway, great open floor plan ideal for entertaining, three bedrooms, master suite is on the other side of the house to the other two bedrooms, also a room/office off the kitchen with it's own powder room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cook top, the outdoor living will not disappoint you, lovely pool and spa. This is a must see! Ideal home for your vacation. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTALS.