Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:10 AM

44181 Yucca Drive

44181 Yucca Drive · (760) 409-0637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44181 Yucca Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2287 sqft

Amenities

Colony Cove is a Wonderfully convenient location within Indian Wells. This beautiful home has so many features, but to name a few; great curb appeal, double door entryway, great open floor plan ideal for entertaining, three bedrooms, master suite is on the other side of the house to the other two bedrooms, also a room/office off the kitchen with it's own powder room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cook top, the outdoor living will not disappoint you, lovely pool and spa. This is a must see! Ideal home for your vacation. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTALS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44181 Yucca Drive have any available units?
44181 Yucca Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44181 Yucca Drive have?
Some of 44181 Yucca Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44181 Yucca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44181 Yucca Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44181 Yucca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 44181 Yucca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 44181 Yucca Drive offer parking?
No, 44181 Yucca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 44181 Yucca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44181 Yucca Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44181 Yucca Drive have a pool?
Yes, 44181 Yucca Drive has a pool.
Does 44181 Yucca Drive have accessible units?
No, 44181 Yucca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44181 Yucca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44181 Yucca Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 44181 Yucca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 44181 Yucca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
