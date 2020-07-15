All apartments in Hollister
164 SPRINGTIME CIRCLE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

164 SPRINGTIME CIRCLE

164 Springtime Cir · (831) 637-6500
Location

164 Springtime Cir, Hollister, CA 95023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 164 SPRINGTIME CIRCLE · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Brand New Executive Home Move in Special!! Ask Today!! - Maple Park is the latest community of quality homes built by Stone Bridge Homes and is located in historic Hollister, California. The quaint feeling of a small town combined with easy access to nearby shopping, restaurants, recreation, schools, employment centers and major freeways adds to the charm, excitement and appeal of Maple Park. MAPLE PARK EXCLUSIVE FEATURES
Every Stone Bridge home is proudly built with unparalleled attention and detail to quality, style, safety, and energy- efficiency. We invite you to take a close look at the many features standard in each of our homes.
Executive Home 3 Bed 2.5 Ba 2 Car Garage with outside parking available.
Distinctive Exteriors - Laundry Room
All new top of the line appliances
Darling backyard
Spicy Gourmet Kitchens - Soft close drawers
Interiors with Pizzazz
Inviting Master Suites - Luxury Master Full Bath
Many custom Features
2 Car Garage - Outside Parking as well
Smart Home Features
Secret Storage room inside master closet
Central Air and Heating separate controls for upstairs and downstairs
Energy Saving Features

(RLNE5480279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

