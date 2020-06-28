All apartments in Hidden Hills
6080 JOHN MUIR Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

6080 JOHN MUIR Road

6080 John Muir Road · No Longer Available
Location

6080 John Muir Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Hidden Hills View Estate with extraordinary potential. Situated at the end of a long privately gated driveway is this elegant estate set over 2 lushly landscaped acres w/unobstructed Valley & Mountain Views. Formal Living Room & dining room showcase floor to ceiling windows with captivating views. 5 en-suite bedrooms, 8 bathrooms & handsome pub with warming fireplace, wet bar & temperature controlled wine storage. Gourmet center island kitchen w/SS appliances, breakfast nook, butler's pantry & walk-in pantry opens to the adjacent great room accented w/cathedral wood beam ceiling, stone fireplace & French doors with access to the tremendous grounds. Private master suite w/gracious sitting area, fireplace, dual baths & walk in closet. Expansive grounds with rose gardens, green lawns, pergola, multiple dining areas, infinity pool, spa, fire pit & tennis court w/ covered pavilion w/ BBQ station. Also available for sale, recently reduced price by $475k!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road have any available units?
6080 JOHN MUIR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road have?
Some of 6080 JOHN MUIR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6080 JOHN MUIR Road currently offering any rent specials?
6080 JOHN MUIR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 JOHN MUIR Road pet-friendly?
No, 6080 JOHN MUIR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road offer parking?
Yes, 6080 JOHN MUIR Road offers parking.
Does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6080 JOHN MUIR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road have a pool?
Yes, 6080 JOHN MUIR Road has a pool.
Does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road have accessible units?
No, 6080 JOHN MUIR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6080 JOHN MUIR Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6080 JOHN MUIR Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6080 JOHN MUIR Road does not have units with air conditioning.
