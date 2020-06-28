6080 JOHN MUIR Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Hidden Hills View Estate with extraordinary potential. Situated at the end of a long privately gated driveway is this elegant estate set over 2 lushly landscaped acres w/unobstructed Valley & Mountain Views. Formal Living Room & dining room showcase floor to ceiling windows with captivating views. 5 en-suite bedrooms, 8 bathrooms & handsome pub with warming fireplace, wet bar & temperature controlled wine storage. Gourmet center island kitchen w/SS appliances, breakfast nook, butler's pantry & walk-in pantry opens to the adjacent great room accented w/cathedral wood beam ceiling, stone fireplace & French doors with access to the tremendous grounds. Private master suite w/gracious sitting area, fireplace, dual baths & walk in closet. Expansive grounds with rose gardens, green lawns, pergola, multiple dining areas, infinity pool, spa, fire pit & tennis court w/ covered pavilion w/ BBQ station. Also available for sale, recently reduced price by $475k!