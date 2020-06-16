All apartments in Hesperia
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

10184 Jennifer Ave.

10184 Jennifer Ave · (909) 403-7521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10184 Jennifer Ave, Hesperia, CA 92345

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,810

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2502 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must See! Very spacious 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home with a loft! This property is conveniently located in close proximity to many shopping centers and the 15 freeway, making it commuter friendly!

Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious formal living and dining room. The kitchen is very spacious and overlooks the living room, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen has plenty of counter top and cabinet space, perfect for storage, and a large pantry. There is an additional dining area off of the kitchen with a desk. One full bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor. The remaining four bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is very spacious and features a fireplace, perfect to enjoy during the cooler winter months. There is a large loft that can be used as an additional living room, office, you name it! All upstairs bathrooms and laundry room have new vinyl flooring.

This home comes with an attached 2-car garage and low maintenance front yard! The backyard has a ton of concrete and beautiful terraces for plants. This property is a definite must see; do not miss out! Homeowner requires double deposit.

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395
760-713-6690

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10184 Jennifer Ave. have any available units?
10184 Jennifer Ave. has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10184 Jennifer Ave. have?
Some of 10184 Jennifer Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10184 Jennifer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10184 Jennifer Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10184 Jennifer Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10184 Jennifer Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hesperia.
Does 10184 Jennifer Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10184 Jennifer Ave. does offer parking.
Does 10184 Jennifer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10184 Jennifer Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10184 Jennifer Ave. have a pool?
No, 10184 Jennifer Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10184 Jennifer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10184 Jennifer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10184 Jennifer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10184 Jennifer Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10184 Jennifer Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10184 Jennifer Ave. has units with air conditioning.
