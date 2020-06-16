10184 Jennifer Ave.

Amenities

Must See! Very spacious 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home with a loft! This property is conveniently located in close proximity to many shopping centers and the 15 freeway, making it commuter friendly!



Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious formal living and dining room. The kitchen is very spacious and overlooks the living room, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen has plenty of counter top and cabinet space, perfect for storage, and a large pantry. There is an additional dining area off of the kitchen with a desk. One full bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor. The remaining four bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is very spacious and features a fireplace, perfect to enjoy during the cooler winter months. There is a large loft that can be used as an additional living room, office, you name it! All upstairs bathrooms and laundry room have new vinyl flooring.



This home comes with an attached 2-car garage and low maintenance front yard! The backyard has a ton of concrete and beautiful terraces for plants. This property is a definite must see; do not miss out! Homeowner requires double deposit.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.



