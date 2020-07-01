931 17th Street

Amenities
Ocean peek 2 bedroom unit on quiet Hermosa street - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath lower duplex features a light filled living room, laminate floors, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. There's also a courtesy refrigerator, dishwasher and area for table and chairs which looks onto the front outdoor sitting area with ocean peek. The hall bathroom is updated with travertine tub/shower. The master bedroom features double closets plus bathroom with shower and new vanity, and access to attached garages. Unit comes with horizontal blinds and curtains. One car private garage has a courtesy washer/dryer and plenty of storage space. Call for appointment to view: 310-373-3599. No smoking, no pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2668230)