Amenities

parking yoga

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking yoga

Prime location, charming single family home in the Hermosa Beach Sand Section, only 3 blocks to the water. This home offers parking for 3 cars in front of the house. Currently being used as a 1 bed/ 1 bath, but could be used as a 2 bed / 1bath with a wall divider/partisan. Located near everything….it is a close walk to South Park, Clark Field, downtown Hermosa, Pier Avenue, an assortment of restaurants, cafes, yoga studios, Comedy & Magic Club and it is minutes to the sand!