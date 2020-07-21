72 The Strand #06

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated volleyball court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

HERMOSA STRAND! PENTHOUSE 3 BED 3BATH 45 FEET OF OCEAN FRONTAGE - Unparalleled beachfront OCEANFRONT HERMOSA STRAND LOCATION!! 45 FEET OF OCEAN FRONTAGE! Two story, 3 bedroom, 3 bath COMPLETELY REMODELED AND DESIGNER FURNISHED PENTHOUSE unit with private two car garage, storage, washer and dryer hook up, EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW with open concept facing the floor to ceiling windows of unobstructed white water views! Unit opens to incredible ROOFTOP DECK perfect for basking in the Southern California sun and enjoying nightly sunsets. ON THE BEACH-SHORT DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING HERMOSA PIER AVE, COMEDY MAGIC CLUB, VOLLEYBALL, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FARMERS MARKET, REDONDO BEACH AND MANHATTAN BEACH PIERS. This is the epitome of beach living! Pets considered. It doesn't get better than this...

For more details or to schedule a viewing call or text Yessenia at (310) 464-7460



(RLNE3704525)