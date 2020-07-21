All apartments in Hermosa Beach
72 The Strand #06

72 The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

72 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
HERMOSA STRAND! PENTHOUSE 3 BED 3BATH 45 FEET OF OCEAN FRONTAGE - Unparalleled beachfront OCEANFRONT HERMOSA STRAND LOCATION!! 45 FEET OF OCEAN FRONTAGE! Two story, 3 bedroom, 3 bath COMPLETELY REMODELED AND DESIGNER FURNISHED PENTHOUSE unit with private two car garage, storage, washer and dryer hook up, EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW with open concept facing the floor to ceiling windows of unobstructed white water views! Unit opens to incredible ROOFTOP DECK perfect for basking in the Southern California sun and enjoying nightly sunsets. ON THE BEACH-SHORT DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING HERMOSA PIER AVE, COMEDY MAGIC CLUB, VOLLEYBALL, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FARMERS MARKET, REDONDO BEACH AND MANHATTAN BEACH PIERS. This is the epitome of beach living! Pets considered. It doesn't get better than this...
For more details or to schedule a viewing call or text Yessenia at (310) 464-7460

(RLNE3704525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 The Strand #06 have any available units?
72 The Strand #06 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 The Strand #06 have?
Some of 72 The Strand #06's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 The Strand #06 currently offering any rent specials?
72 The Strand #06 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 The Strand #06 pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 The Strand #06 is pet friendly.
Does 72 The Strand #06 offer parking?
Yes, 72 The Strand #06 offers parking.
Does 72 The Strand #06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 The Strand #06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 The Strand #06 have a pool?
No, 72 The Strand #06 does not have a pool.
Does 72 The Strand #06 have accessible units?
No, 72 The Strand #06 does not have accessible units.
Does 72 The Strand #06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 The Strand #06 does not have units with dishwashers.
