3303 Morningside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

This home is ideally located on a prime Sand Section corner lot at the northern tip of Hermosa Beach just steps away from the beach, parks, jogging path, local grocery stores and restaurants. Entertain with friends and family from a custom hard-scaped, private backyard that features a fire-pit, barbecue, refrigerator, and ice machine. The home offers sweeping ocean and city views from the third level kitchen as well as the rooftop deck. Never worry about beach parking with a two-car garage, two-car carport and ample street parking available.