Hermosa Beach, CA
3303 Morningside Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3303 Morningside Drive

3303 Morningside Drive · (310) 844-4679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3303 Morningside Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is ideally located on a prime Sand Section corner lot at the northern tip of Hermosa Beach just steps away from the beach, parks, jogging path, local grocery stores and restaurants. Entertain with friends and family from a custom hard-scaped, private backyard that features a fire-pit, barbecue, refrigerator, and ice machine. The home offers sweeping ocean and city views from the third level kitchen as well as the rooftop deck. Never worry about beach parking with a two-car garage, two-car carport and ample street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Morningside Drive have any available units?
3303 Morningside Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 3303 Morningside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Morningside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 3303 Morningside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Morningside Drive does offer parking.
Does 3303 Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 3303 Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3303 Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 Morningside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
