All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 3030 Manhattan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
3030 Manhattan Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3030 Manhattan Ave

3030 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3030 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bocce court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Beach living at its finest! Come see this beautiful 2 bed / 1 bath upstairs apartment in the Hermosa Sand section! Just TWO BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH!! Enjoy the STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS from the comfort of your living room, or grab a little extra sun with the views from the large patio below. Brand new, completely remodeled kitchen. Formal dining area. Gorgeous white oak wood flooring. Perfectly located on a walk street and within two blocks from the local favorite and family-owned Boccato's Groceries. You won't want to miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Manhattan Ave have any available units?
3030 Manhattan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Manhattan Ave have?
Some of 3030 Manhattan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Manhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Manhattan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Manhattan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Manhattan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 3030 Manhattan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Manhattan Ave offers parking.
Does 3030 Manhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Manhattan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Manhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 3030 Manhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Manhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 3030 Manhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Manhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Manhattan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles