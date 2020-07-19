30 19th Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Gorgeous newly remodeled unit three houses from the beach.



This magnificent contemporary apartment has been masterfully crafted, redesigned and COMPLETELY remodeled to absolute perfection. No expense has been spared. All new kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, Whirlpool side by side refrigerator with ice maker, Whirlpool Gas range, Ann Sacks tile and Ceasarstone in the kitchen and bathrooms. Both bathrooms completely redone with new fixtures. Oak wood flooring through out the entire unit. Casablanca ceiling fans in the bedrooms. AC and heater unit. Jacuzzi size tub in master bedroom and shower in the second bathroom. Two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer and dryer in the Unit. Contemporary, William Sonoma chandeliers and tract lighting. Gas fireplace with decorative logs. Quiet residential area North of Hermosa Pier. Please call for an appointment. No Smoking and No pets.



Owner pays for water.