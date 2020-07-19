All apartments in Hermosa Beach
30 19th Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30 19th Court

30 19th Court · No Longer Available
Location

30 19th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Gorgeous newly remodeled unit three houses from the beach.

This magnificent contemporary apartment has been masterfully crafted, redesigned and COMPLETELY remodeled to absolute perfection. No expense has been spared. All new kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, Whirlpool side by side refrigerator with ice maker, Whirlpool Gas range, Ann Sacks tile and Ceasarstone in the kitchen and bathrooms. Both bathrooms completely redone with new fixtures. Oak wood flooring through out the entire unit. Casablanca ceiling fans in the bedrooms. AC and heater unit. Jacuzzi size tub in master bedroom and shower in the second bathroom. Two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer and dryer in the Unit. Contemporary, William Sonoma chandeliers and tract lighting. Gas fireplace with decorative logs. Quiet residential area North of Hermosa Pier. Please call for an appointment. No Smoking and No pets.

Owner pays for water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 19th Court have any available units?
30 19th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 19th Court have?
Some of 30 19th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 19th Court currently offering any rent specials?
30 19th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 19th Court pet-friendly?
No, 30 19th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 30 19th Court offer parking?
Yes, 30 19th Court offers parking.
Does 30 19th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 19th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 19th Court have a pool?
Yes, 30 19th Court has a pool.
Does 30 19th Court have accessible units?
No, 30 19th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30 19th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 19th Court has units with dishwashers.
