2050 Hermosa Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Landmark home with white water/sand view down 21st St. walk street. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming kitchen. Private patio with gated spa. Location, location, location. This fabulous property has a separate office with 3/4 bath. The office is beautifully appointed with bamboo desk, cabinetry and stone floors. This is a perfect office for someone who needs a professional office environment for clients and a separate work area from the main house.

The main home is warmed by not only forced air but a fireplace in the living room and one in the 2nd floor west facing bedroom that has a white water sand view.

For those warmer nights the air conditioning unit can keep the temperature in the sleep zone.

Also nice to know the soft water keeps those baths and showers enjoyable.

The master bedroom which overlooks the private patio and spa is wired for surround sound plus cat 5 throughout the second story and office.

Please note parking arrangement. Property qualifies for parking stickers.

Property owner is a real estate licensee.