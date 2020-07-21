All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 2050 Hermosa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
2050 Hermosa Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

2050 Hermosa Avenue

2050 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2050 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Landmark home with white water/sand view down 21st St. walk street. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming kitchen. Private patio with gated spa. Location, location, location. This fabulous property has a separate office with 3/4 bath. The office is beautifully appointed with bamboo desk, cabinetry and stone floors. This is a perfect office for someone who needs a professional office environment for clients and a separate work area from the main house.
The main home is warmed by not only forced air but a fireplace in the living room and one in the 2nd floor west facing bedroom that has a white water sand view.
For those warmer nights the air conditioning unit can keep the temperature in the sleep zone.
Also nice to know the soft water keeps those baths and showers enjoyable.
The master bedroom which overlooks the private patio and spa is wired for surround sound plus cat 5 throughout the second story and office.
Please note parking arrangement. Property qualifies for parking stickers.
Property owner is a real estate licensee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Hermosa Avenue have any available units?
2050 Hermosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Hermosa Avenue have?
Some of 2050 Hermosa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Hermosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Hermosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Hermosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Hermosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Hermosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Hermosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 2050 Hermosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Hermosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Hermosa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2050 Hermosa Avenue has a pool.
Does 2050 Hermosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2050 Hermosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Hermosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Hermosa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHermosa Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles