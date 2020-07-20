1839 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Excellent North Hermosa Sand Section Location. Just 2 short blocks to the Ocean This is a large 2 bed 1.5 Bath unit with awesome ocean views from inside and a fabulous ocean view from the oversized rooftop deck. Deck offering views from PV /Catalina to Malibu and beyond. This apartment sits above a studio below, so the common wall is below making this a very quiet apartment. This home is undergoing a renovation with all completed before June 1st 2019. The remodel of the apartment will consist of the following. In the kitchen, new cabinets, a new stainless refrigerator, range and hood along with quartz countertops. In the living room the fireplace will have the mantle redone and facing rocks cleaned. New canned lighting in the ceiling as well as new flooring in a luxury beach wood looking vinyl. The master bath will also be newly tiled along with new cabinetry. This is an an outstanding property ready for summer and beyond!