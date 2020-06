Amenities

Quite simply 1830 The Strand is the best finished most well executed brand new ocean view single family north hermosa strand home to ever hit the open market. A collaboration of Silicon Bay Development and a world renowned designer out of Venice comes this 3800 square foot Warm Modern masterpiece that a lucky family will be able to call their home. Enjoy Ocean Views from the entire top floor as every detail comes together to make you want to never leave. Finishes include•Exterior Peterson Brick from Denmark- French White Oak Wood Flooring•Free Floating Wood Stair Case•White Oak Cabinetry•3rd Floor Ceiling Clear Cedars•1st Floor Flooring - 12" x 24" Cream Limestone•Master Bathroom Flooring is Slab Perla River Vein Cut. Walls are 12"x24" Peral River Tiles. Master bath sinks are integrated stone sinks•Secondary Bathrooms• Calcatta Mosaic Wall Tiles with Indiana Buff Limestone shower floors and benches.•Kitchen Countertop Perla Venata Quartzite•Powder Bath-Neolith Calcutta Free Floating vanity w/integrated sink.•Plumbing Fixtures - Graff - with Bronze Finish•Kitchen Appliances-Miele 48" Range• Miele Microwave• 2 Miele Dishwashers•1st Floor Appliances-Subzero Full Height Wine Fridge, ULIne Beverage Center, UC Ice machin, MIele Dishwasher• Windows are Kolbe Vista Lux. La Cantina Full Height Multi-Slide Doors - Slate Exterior/White Oak Interior•1-1/4" Rift White Oak Interior Door Jambs with Rift White Oak interior doors. Technology:•Crestron Lighting System•Crestron Home Automation•