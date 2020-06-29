All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Location

1818 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
courtyard
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Ocean front duplex with a private entrance into a lovely sun drenched courtyard with a warming wood burning fireplace. Sunbath to wonderful ocean breezes on the ocean front patio or privately in your courtyard. Relax on your ocean view terrace and enjoy a glass of fine wine. This courtyard view apartment home offers a multitude of amenities, that include, but are not limited to once per week housekeeping with laundry service and parking. Walk to fine dining, shopping and night life.. Furnished with amenities and utilities paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 The Strand have any available units?
1818 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 The Strand have?
Some of 1818 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
1818 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 1818 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1818 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 1818 The Strand offers parking.
Does 1818 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 The Strand have a pool?
No, 1818 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 1818 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 1818 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
