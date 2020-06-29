1818 The Strand

Amenities

Ocean front duplex with a private entrance into a lovely sun drenched courtyard with a warming wood burning fireplace. Sunbath to wonderful ocean breezes on the ocean front patio or privately in your courtyard. Relax on your ocean view terrace and enjoy a glass of fine wine. This courtyard view apartment home offers a multitude of amenities, that include, but are not limited to once per week housekeeping with laundry service and parking. Walk to fine dining, shopping and night life.. Furnished with amenities and utilities paid.



