164 Palm Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NEWER, BRIGHT & LUXURIOUS, DETACHED TOWNHOME W/ AMAZING OPEN LIVING SPACE W/ 2 BALCONIES, FENCED PATIO, NEW HVAC SYSTEM & ROOFTOP DECK W/ AMAZING VIEWS 100 YARDS TO BEACH! - Property Details:

* 4BR3.5BA

* Approx. 2,130 Sq Ft

* 2-Car Garage + Driveway

* Spacious Rooftop Deck w/ Great Ocean Views

* Private Fenced Patio, 2 Balconies (Small Master & Large Living Area) &

* Rooftop Deck w/ Panoramic Views

* 1st Floor (Entry from Garage) w/ Spacious Bedroom w/ Hardwood Floors & Mirrored Wall Closet

* 2nd Floor (Front Door Entry) w/ Spacious Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Luxurious Bath, Bay Window & Small Balcony & 2nd Good-Sized Bedroom w/ Mirrored Wall Closet, Private Bath & Slider to Private Fenced Patio

* 3rd Floor w/ Dining Area, Kitchen, Huge & Open Great Room w/ Dual Living Areas, 1/2 Bath, Fireplace & Large Balcony/Deck

* 4th Floor w/ Bright Bedroom Loft w/ Luxurious Bath, Mirrored Wall Closet & Door to Rooftop Deck

* Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen w/ All High End Details, Granite Counters & Spacious Bartop, Viking Stove, Microwave, Wine Cooler, D/W & Pantry

* Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout, Walnut Hardwood in Bedrooms & Travertine Tile in Baths & Hallways

* W/D in Garage

* New HVAC System & Epoxy Floors in Garage

* Ideal Location Close to Stores, Restaurants, Walk to Downtown, Marina/RB Pier & Just 100 Yards to Beach

* Gardener Pd - Tenant Pays All Utilities

* No Pets



***AVAILABLE NOW***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE3443741)