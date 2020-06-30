All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 164 Palm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
164 Palm Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

164 Palm Drive

164 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

164 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER, BRIGHT & LUXURIOUS, DETACHED TOWNHOME W/ AMAZING OPEN LIVING SPACE W/ 2 BALCONIES, FENCED PATIO, NEW HVAC SYSTEM & ROOFTOP DECK W/ AMAZING VIEWS 100 YARDS TO BEACH! - Property Details:
* 4BR3.5BA
* Approx. 2,130 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage + Driveway
* Spacious Rooftop Deck w/ Great Ocean Views
* Private Fenced Patio, 2 Balconies (Small Master & Large Living Area) &
* Rooftop Deck w/ Panoramic Views
* 1st Floor (Entry from Garage) w/ Spacious Bedroom w/ Hardwood Floors & Mirrored Wall Closet
* 2nd Floor (Front Door Entry) w/ Spacious Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Luxurious Bath, Bay Window & Small Balcony & 2nd Good-Sized Bedroom w/ Mirrored Wall Closet, Private Bath & Slider to Private Fenced Patio
* 3rd Floor w/ Dining Area, Kitchen, Huge & Open Great Room w/ Dual Living Areas, 1/2 Bath, Fireplace & Large Balcony/Deck
* 4th Floor w/ Bright Bedroom Loft w/ Luxurious Bath, Mirrored Wall Closet & Door to Rooftop Deck
* Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen w/ All High End Details, Granite Counters & Spacious Bartop, Viking Stove, Microwave, Wine Cooler, D/W & Pantry
* Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout, Walnut Hardwood in Bedrooms & Travertine Tile in Baths & Hallways
* W/D in Garage
* New HVAC System & Epoxy Floors in Garage
* Ideal Location Close to Stores, Restaurants, Walk to Downtown, Marina/RB Pier & Just 100 Yards to Beach
* Gardener Pd - Tenant Pays All Utilities
* No Pets

***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE3443741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Palm Drive have any available units?
164 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 Palm Drive have?
Some of 164 Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
164 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 164 Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 164 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 164 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 164 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 164 Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 164 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 164 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles