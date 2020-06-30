164 Palm Drive

Amenities
NEWER, BRIGHT & LUXURIOUS, DETACHED TOWNHOME W/ AMAZING OPEN LIVING SPACE W/ 2 BALCONIES, FENCED PATIO, NEW HVAC SYSTEM & ROOFTOP DECK W/ AMAZING VIEWS 100 YARDS TO BEACH! - Property Details:
* 4BR3.5BA
* Approx. 2,130 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage + Driveway
* Spacious Rooftop Deck w/ Great Ocean Views
* Private Fenced Patio, 2 Balconies (Small Master & Large Living Area) &
* Rooftop Deck w/ Panoramic Views
* 1st Floor (Entry from Garage) w/ Spacious Bedroom w/ Hardwood Floors & Mirrored Wall Closet
* 2nd Floor (Front Door Entry) w/ Spacious Master w/ Walk-In Closet, Luxurious Bath, Bay Window & Small Balcony & 2nd Good-Sized Bedroom w/ Mirrored Wall Closet, Private Bath & Slider to Private Fenced Patio
* 3rd Floor w/ Dining Area, Kitchen, Huge & Open Great Room w/ Dual Living Areas, 1/2 Bath, Fireplace & Large Balcony/Deck
* 4th Floor w/ Bright Bedroom Loft w/ Luxurious Bath, Mirrored Wall Closet & Door to Rooftop Deck
* Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen w/ All High End Details, Granite Counters & Spacious Bartop, Viking Stove, Microwave, Wine Cooler, D/W & Pantry
* Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout, Walnut Hardwood in Bedrooms & Travertine Tile in Baths & Hallways
* W/D in Garage
* New HVAC System & Epoxy Floors in Garage
* Ideal Location Close to Stores, Restaurants, Walk to Downtown, Marina/RB Pier & Just 100 Yards to Beach
* Gardener Pd - Tenant Pays All Utilities
* No Pets
***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
(RLNE3443741)