/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
1525 Golden Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1525 Golden Avenue

1525 Golden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Golden Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
1525 Golden Avenue Available 08/17/19 Gorgeous Updated Beachy Front House Cottage w/Laundry in Unit+Garage+2 Car Prkg - Please call or email current tenant to schedule a showing: Leahvfx@gmail.com or call Leah at (317) 627-8963

OMG is what you will say when you view this adorable beachy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cottage style front house duplex located in Hermosa Beach just West of Prospect in fabulous residential neighborhood!

This completely updated sunny house has all new vinyl flooring throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast area, new gas stove & refrigerator provided, plus washer & dryer in laundry closet, a large living room with glass block on two walls and bay window overlooking big Magnolia tree. Good sized bedroom with walk in closet, lots of windows, and updated 3/4 bathroom. Grassy front yard, small garage for storage plus two car tandem parking. Tenant pays gas & electric only, prefer one adult, two people maximum in unit, prefer no pets, but "MAY" consider one CAT (conditionally). Available August 17th for move in and 18-month lease.

Please call or email current tenant to schedule a showing: 317.627.8963 or Leahvfx@gmail.com - Once viewed in person with the tenant, please go to our rental list via our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - all applicants must have a minimum fico score of 650+ and 3x the monthly rent in combined gross income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

