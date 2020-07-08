1424 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

The choice is easy! Enjoy YOUR OCEAN VIEWS Condo all while you work from Home. This Building is only 4 Units and all Owner-Occupied! This Home features a spacious living and dining area, TWO Bedrooms: Master with an en-suite Bathroom and Walk-In cedar lined closet. The Guest Bedroom also has a large closet in which can also be used for additional STORAGE. You are the 2nd-floor unit with no-one living directly above you! Exceptionally high standards throughout this lovely condo featuring custom paint, new Brazilian Cherry wood floors, crown moldings, granite countertops, and an open kitchen with appliances. The Private Tandem Garage has parking for TWO CARS + Storage/TOYS AND an additional Driveway Parking spot. All together this Beach Pad offers a TOTAL of 3 FULL Parking Spaces with STORAGE in the garage for all of your toys and gear. WOW! Your new Beach House is a "Work from Home" DREAM. Schedule a showing so you can Instagram off of your private balcony, directly off of the living room. You will fall in love with the furnished ROOFTOP Deck with PANORAMIC Beach and Sunset V I E W S from the Palos Verdes Peninsula all the way to Malibu. RARELY available is a home like this located to Hermosa Beach's finest lifestyle offerings such as SOHO YOGA, JAVA MAN, NOBLE PARK, GREENBELT & more... Enjoy a 1-Block shot to the SAND, PIER, SEXY COURTS, and EVERY activity down by the WATER. "Live, Work, Play, BETTER." SFG.