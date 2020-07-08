All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

1424 Manhattan Avenue

1424 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
yoga
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
The choice is easy! Enjoy YOUR OCEAN VIEWS Condo all while you work from Home. This Building is only 4 Units and all Owner-Occupied! This Home features a spacious living and dining area, TWO Bedrooms: Master with an en-suite Bathroom and Walk-In cedar lined closet. The Guest Bedroom also has a large closet in which can also be used for additional STORAGE. You are the 2nd-floor unit with no-one living directly above you! Exceptionally high standards throughout this lovely condo featuring custom paint, new Brazilian Cherry wood floors, crown moldings, granite countertops, and an open kitchen with appliances. The Private Tandem Garage has parking for TWO CARS + Storage/TOYS AND an additional Driveway Parking spot. All together this Beach Pad offers a TOTAL of 3 FULL Parking Spaces with STORAGE in the garage for all of your toys and gear. WOW! Your new Beach House is a "Work from Home" DREAM. Schedule a showing so you can Instagram off of your private balcony, directly off of the living room. You will fall in love with the furnished ROOFTOP Deck with PANORAMIC Beach and Sunset V I E W S from the Palos Verdes Peninsula all the way to Malibu. RARELY available is a home like this located to Hermosa Beach's finest lifestyle offerings such as SOHO YOGA, JAVA MAN, NOBLE PARK, GREENBELT & more... Enjoy a 1-Block shot to the SAND, PIER, SEXY COURTS, and EVERY activity down by the WATER. "Live, Work, Play, BETTER." SFG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
1424 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 1424 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1424 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1424 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1424 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1424 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

