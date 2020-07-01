All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 1127 Loma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
1127 Loma Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:26 PM

1127 Loma Drive

1127 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1127 Loma Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious unit that has been fully renovated with brand new appliances. Eat in counter top with views of ocean from kitchen. Two bedrooms on the upper floor with large closets & ceiling fan lights. Large master bedroom downstairs has separate bathroom and laundry closet with washer/dryer hookup, ceiling lights and separate access. New carpet, paint and blinds. Double panes windows. Two car garage and ample storage. Short walk to downtown and beach on a quiet street. No pets & no smoking. Award winning Hermosa schools your choice of Redondo HS or Mira Costa in Manhattan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Loma Drive have any available units?
1127 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Loma Drive have?
Some of 1127 Loma Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1127 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 1127 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 1127 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1127 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Loma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles