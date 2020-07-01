1127 Loma Drive

Amenities

Spacious unit that has been fully renovated with brand new appliances. Eat in counter top with views of ocean from kitchen. Two bedrooms on the upper floor with large closets & ceiling fan lights. Large master bedroom downstairs has separate bathroom and laundry closet with washer/dryer hookup, ceiling lights and separate access. New carpet, paint and blinds. Double panes windows. Two car garage and ample storage. Short walk to downtown and beach on a quiet street. No pets & no smoking. Award winning Hermosa schools your choice of Redondo HS or Mira Costa in Manhattan Beach.