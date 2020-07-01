1113 Valley Drive

Amenities

Updated townhome near the heart of Hermosa Beach with a bright, open floorplan. 2 generous-sized bedrooms with adjoining full baths and walk-in closets, carpet-free flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, ceiling fans. Chef's kitchen equipped with modern stainless steel appliances, newer granite counters, wine cooler, breakfast bar. Includes a rooftop deck, window blinds throughout, 2-car garage with newer washer/dryer. Across from famed green-belt and Farmer's Market (held every Friday). Hermosa Beach School District thru grade 8 then either Mira Costa or Redondo Beach High. Will consider small/medium dog.