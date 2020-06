Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

55+ Spacious 2 bed 2 bath SIERRA DAWN HOME! - This is a spacious 2 bed 2 bath home! 1,440 sq. ft. of living space all light and airy. Two large sheds, covered patio, closed in laundry room, add on room, & plenty of storage space. Only $1095.00 per month includes your HOA fees and gets you in to pools, library, activities and trips! Apply now at www.brubakercultonpropertymanagement.com! Seniors only 55+.



-No Pets

-Non-Smoker



(RLNE3994315)