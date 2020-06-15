401 Fairway Ct

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs. Hardwood floors, new carpet in 3 BRs, A/C and central heat, inside laundry room, landscaped yards, private cul-de-sac lot, 2 car garage w/RV parking, newer roof. Prime location on nearly 1/4 of an acre! Near Healdsburg Golf Course at Tayman Park as well as schools and shopping!



Home is not furnished.



Available August 1, 2020.



$4,500 security deposit.



$35 for application/credit report for every adult 18 and over.



Call or text agent for private showing. James Ramirez 707-495-3141 DRE # 01497995.



