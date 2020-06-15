401 Fairway Ct

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs. Hardwood floors, new carpet in 3 BRs, A/C and central heat, inside laundry room, landscaped yards, private cul-de-sac lot, 2 car garage w/RV parking, newer roof. Prime location on nearly 1/4 of an acre! Near Healdsburg Golf Course at Tayman Park as well as schools and shopping!
Home is not furnished.
Available August 1, 2020.
$4,500 security deposit.
$35 for application/credit report for every adult 18 and over.
Call or text agent for private showing. James Ramirez 707-495-3141 DRE # 01497995.
(RLNE3284814)