Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

401 Fairway Ct

401 Fairway Court · (707) 237-5199
Location

401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Fairway Ct · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2521 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs. Hardwood floors, new carpet in 3 BRs, A/C and central heat, inside laundry room, landscaped yards, private cul-de-sac lot, 2 car garage w/RV parking, newer roof. Prime location on nearly 1/4 of an acre! Near Healdsburg Golf Course at Tayman Park as well as schools and shopping!

Home is not furnished.

Available August 1, 2020.

$4,500 security deposit.

$35 for application/credit report for every adult 18 and over.

Call or text agent for private showing. James Ramirez 707-495-3141 DRE # 01497995.

(RLNE3284814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Fairway Ct have any available units?
401 Fairway Ct has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Fairway Ct have?
Some of 401 Fairway Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Fairway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
401 Fairway Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Fairway Ct pet-friendly?
No, 401 Fairway Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Healdsburg.
Does 401 Fairway Ct offer parking?
Yes, 401 Fairway Ct does offer parking.
Does 401 Fairway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Fairway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Fairway Ct have a pool?
No, 401 Fairway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 401 Fairway Ct have accessible units?
No, 401 Fairway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Fairway Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Fairway Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Fairway Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Fairway Ct has units with air conditioning.
