All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 5555 Ocean.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
5555 Ocean
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

5555 Ocean

5555 Ocean · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

5555 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, contemporary two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome at the luxury, gated resort community ThreeSixty at South Bay available for lease. This coveted "Court" home is classy, hip, and move in ready. With ground level courtyard access, this home features a security system and private entry with direct access from the two car side-by-side garage (with epoxy floor!). The main level features an open and contemporary layout with dark engineered wood flooring and walls in a neutral gray. The chef's kitchen has many upgraded features with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Two inch wood blinds throughout complete the contemporary vibe. Two spacious and private en-suite bedrooms are on the upper floor and the master features a walk-in closet and double sink vanity in the bathroom. This is a showcase home and community with style and flair! Located within close proximity to the ocean, airport, freeways, dining, shopping, recreation, and many employers, it is easy to see why homeowners choose the enviable ThreeSixty at South Bay for their upscale lifestyles. Premier resort amenities include a spectacular palm tree lined pool area with two pools (one lap), spa, cabanas, sports courts, full gym, game and community rooms, toddler park, and a dog park. Located in award winning Wiseburn School District! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Ocean have any available units?
5555 Ocean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5555 Ocean have?
Some of 5555 Ocean's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Ocean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Ocean pet-friendly?
Yes, 5555 Ocean is pet friendly.
Does 5555 Ocean offer parking?
Yes, 5555 Ocean offers parking.
Does 5555 Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 Ocean offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Ocean have a pool?
Yes, 5555 Ocean has a pool.
Does 5555 Ocean have accessible units?
No, 5555 Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Ocean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5555 Ocean has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHawthorne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles