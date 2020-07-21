5555 Ocean

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful, contemporary two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome at the luxury, gated resort community ThreeSixty at South Bay available for lease. This coveted "Court" home is classy, hip, and move in ready. With ground level courtyard access, this home features a security system and private entry with direct access from the two car side-by-side garage (with epoxy floor!). The main level features an open and contemporary layout with dark engineered wood flooring and walls in a neutral gray. The chef's kitchen has many upgraded features with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Two inch wood blinds throughout complete the contemporary vibe. Two spacious and private en-suite bedrooms are on the upper floor and the master features a walk-in closet and double sink vanity in the bathroom. This is a showcase home and community with style and flair! Located within close proximity to the ocean, airport, freeways, dining, shopping, recreation, and many employers, it is easy to see why homeowners choose the enviable ThreeSixty at South Bay for their upscale lifestyles. Premier resort amenities include a spectacular palm tree lined pool area with two pools (one lap), spa, cabanas, sports courts, full gym, game and community rooms, toddler park, and a dog park. Located in award winning Wiseburn School District! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.