Hawthorne, CA
5540 Strand
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

5540 Strand

5540 Strand · No Longer Available
Location

5540 Strand, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
High end, unique, one of a kind top floor penthouse style condo located within the amazing gated community 360 at South Bay! 2 BD 2 BA, very large 1,511 SF new construction, luxurious and lavish living at it's best. Open floorplan, beautiful bamboo floors, stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, 2 car private garage with gorgeous views of the Hollywood sign and downtown, centrally located, close to fwy, minutes from beaches and shopping. Many amenities! Lounge pool, lap pool, huge jacuzzi, state of the art fitness center, top of the line basketball and tennis court, outdoor fireplace, outdoor fire pits, bbq's and lounge area with pool tables, flat screens, game room and community club house with kitchen. Resort style living at its best! This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Strand have any available units?
5540 Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 Strand have?
Some of 5540 Strand's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Strand currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Strand pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5540 Strand offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Strand offers parking.
Does 5540 Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Strand have a pool?
Yes, 5540 Strand has a pool.
Does 5540 Strand have accessible units?
No, 5540 Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
