5540 Strand

High end, unique, one of a kind top floor penthouse style condo located within the amazing gated community 360 at South Bay! 2 BD 2 BA, very large 1,511 SF new construction, luxurious and lavish living at it's best. Open floorplan, beautiful bamboo floors, stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, 2 car private garage with gorgeous views of the Hollywood sign and downtown, centrally located, close to fwy, minutes from beaches and shopping. Many amenities! Lounge pool, lap pool, huge jacuzzi, state of the art fitness center, top of the line basketball and tennis court, outdoor fireplace, outdoor fire pits, bbq's and lounge area with pool tables, flat screens, game room and community club house with kitchen. Resort style living at its best! This is a must see!!