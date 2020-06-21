5511 W 149 Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen. Granite counters, island/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator are perfect for everyday cooking as well as entertaining. Up the stairs to the two bedrooms including true master with walk-in closet and private bathroom with granite counters. Upstairs laundry, washer & dryer included. Single detached garage plus additional assigned parking space. Everybody loves Fusion for its pool and spa surrounded by Palm trees, walking path with exercise stations, basketball court, play structure, guest parking and BBQ/picnic area. And the location – quick trip to beach, highway, restaurants and shopping. Just across the street from Manhattan Beach. Don’t forget the prized Wiseburn school district. RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.