Hawthorne, CA
5511 W 149 Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:12 PM

5511 W 149 Place

5511 W 149th Pl · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen. Granite counters, island/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator are perfect for everyday cooking as well as entertaining. Up the stairs to the two bedrooms including true master with walk-in closet and private bathroom with granite counters. Upstairs laundry, washer & dryer included. Single detached garage plus additional assigned parking space. Everybody loves Fusion for its pool and spa surrounded by Palm trees, walking path with exercise stations, basketball court, play structure, guest parking and BBQ/picnic area. And the location – quick trip to beach, highway, restaurants and shopping. Just across the street from Manhattan Beach. Don’t forget the prized Wiseburn school district. RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 W 149 Place have any available units?
5511 W 149 Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 W 149 Place have?
Some of 5511 W 149 Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 W 149 Place currently offering any rent specials?
5511 W 149 Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 W 149 Place pet-friendly?
No, 5511 W 149 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5511 W 149 Place offer parking?
Yes, 5511 W 149 Place does offer parking.
Does 5511 W 149 Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5511 W 149 Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 W 149 Place have a pool?
Yes, 5511 W 149 Place has a pool.
Does 5511 W 149 Place have accessible units?
No, 5511 W 149 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 W 149 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 W 149 Place has units with dishwashers.
