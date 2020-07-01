5450 STRAND

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

This loft condo located in the gated community of Three Sixty at South Bay offers comfortable, modern living in a beautiful setting with an abundance of fine amenities. This corner unit on the second floor boasts an open floor plan, bedroom alcove with privacy curtain, stackable washer & dryer in the unit, and a 1-car attached garage. Fitness center, pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and manicured grounds. Corner of Aviation and El Segundo Blvds. Minimum 1-year lease, 1st month's rent & security deposit.