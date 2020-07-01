5450 STRAND

Amenities
This loft condo located in the gated community of Three Sixty at South Bay offers comfortable, modern living in a beautiful setting with an abundance of fine amenities. This corner unit on the second floor boasts an open floor plan, bedroom alcove with privacy curtain, stackable washer & dryer in the unit, and a 1-car attached garage. Fitness center, pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and manicured grounds. Corner of Aviation and El Segundo Blvds. Minimum 1-year lease, 1st month's rent & security deposit.