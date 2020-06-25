All apartments in Hawthorne
5443 Marine Avenue

5443 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5443 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully centralized Townhome style condo located in the Beach Cities area of Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and El Segundo. This 3 bedroom plus den, 3.5 bath is offered for rent. It consists of a Study/office/bdm-no door, downstairs at entry level; Direct access to the 2 car garage are also located on the main floor; The reverse floor style second floor opens to the Living area, wraps around to the kitchen & powder room. Remaining bedrooms, including the master are found on the 3rd floor. The gracefully double door entry opens to the master bedroom. There is a large walk in closet & comfortable large bath room with a jet tub, shower stall and spacious double sink vanity. These Bedrooms enjoy vaulted ceiling giving increasing space & natural light. The Wonderful Wiseburn Schools, such as DaVinni Charter, RCHS Middle, Juan Cabrillo Elementry, and Lawndale High School that has undergone a large & lovely structural transformation are nearby. The community exudes of shopping in the Manhattan Village, El Segundo-The Point, Redondo Beach or other areas. LAX -w/n minutes for a getaway. Westchester, the Marina, along w/ WLA, are w/n minutes. Summer is around the corner so Beach time in Manhattan beach, The Dunes or El Porto for camping, bike riding on the strand are a must or enjoy summer at neighborhood parks Transportation: 105 & 405 FWY are w/n minutes. Asking rent: $4,000, Security, $4,000; $500 Pet Deposit; credit check $50; Available July 1, 2019. Call 4 more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 Marine Avenue have any available units?
5443 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 5443 Marine Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5443 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5443 Marine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5443 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5443 Marine Avenue offers parking.
Does 5443 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 Marine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 5443 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5443 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5443 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5443 Marine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

