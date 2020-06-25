5443 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Wonderfully centralized Townhome style condo located in the Beach Cities area of Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and El Segundo. This 3 bedroom plus den, 3.5 bath is offered for rent. It consists of a Study/office/bdm-no door, downstairs at entry level; Direct access to the 2 car garage are also located on the main floor; The reverse floor style second floor opens to the Living area, wraps around to the kitchen & powder room. Remaining bedrooms, including the master are found on the 3rd floor. The gracefully double door entry opens to the master bedroom. There is a large walk in closet & comfortable large bath room with a jet tub, shower stall and spacious double sink vanity. These Bedrooms enjoy vaulted ceiling giving increasing space & natural light. The Wonderful Wiseburn Schools, such as DaVinni Charter, RCHS Middle, Juan Cabrillo Elementry, and Lawndale High School that has undergone a large & lovely structural transformation are nearby. The community exudes of shopping in the Manhattan Village, El Segundo-The Point, Redondo Beach or other areas. LAX -w/n minutes for a getaway. Westchester, the Marina, along w/ WLA, are w/n minutes. Summer is around the corner so Beach time in Manhattan beach, The Dunes or El Porto for camping, bike riding on the strand are a must or enjoy summer at neighborhood parks Transportation: 105 & 405 FWY are w/n minutes. Asking rent: $4,000, Security, $4,000; $500 Pet Deposit; credit check $50; Available July 1, 2019. Call 4 more info.