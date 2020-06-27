5439 Strand

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Picture perfect 2 bedroom townhome within the highly sought after 360 Southbay community. Bright and sunny south facing unit with carpeted interior. Enjoy the cool breeze of your own AC this summer! This home features an open concept suited for entertaining and filled with sunshine. The stainless-steel appliances and Caesarstone countertops glisten underneath the recessed lighting in the cook’s kitchen. The high ceilings are a plus and make this space feel finished and like home. 2 car tandem garage with extra storage. This lovely community is beautifully landscaped and has easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple pools, a massive jacuzzi, sports courts, amazing gym, community rooms and dog parks. Highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools.