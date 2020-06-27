All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 5439 Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
5439 Strand
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

5439 Strand

5439 Strand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5439 Strand, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Picture perfect 2 bedroom townhome within the highly sought after 360 Southbay community. Bright and sunny south facing unit with carpeted interior. Enjoy the cool breeze of your own AC this summer! This home features an open concept suited for entertaining and filled with sunshine. The stainless-steel appliances and Caesarstone countertops glisten underneath the recessed lighting in the cook’s kitchen. The high ceilings are a plus and make this space feel finished and like home. 2 car tandem garage with extra storage. This lovely community is beautifully landscaped and has easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple pools, a massive jacuzzi, sports courts, amazing gym, community rooms and dog parks. Highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Strand have any available units?
5439 Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 Strand have?
Some of 5439 Strand's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Strand currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Strand pet-friendly?
Yes, 5439 Strand is pet friendly.
Does 5439 Strand offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Strand offers parking.
Does 5439 Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Strand have a pool?
Yes, 5439 Strand has a pool.
Does 5439 Strand have accessible units?
No, 5439 Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5439 Strand has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles