5401 W 149th Place

Welcome home to this fantastic, spacious 2-bedroom condo in a desirable mid-location within the complex! The popular F plan has three levels with no one above or below you! Well-maintained designer touches with hardwood flooring and stylish paint colors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The extra large front patio is perfect for entertaining, or quiet lounging after a long day of work or play. Central a/c keeps you cool in the hot summer days. Private 2-car garage has direct access to the unit and boasts an oversized storage area for your seasonal storage, bikes, surfboards...and more! Relax at the resort-style pool/spa, and also enjoy other amenities the complex has to offer, such as outdoor exercise stations, picnic area with grills, kiddie playground, and half-court basketball. Plenty of parking for your guests. At Fusion, you are welcomed home by luscious tropical landscaping, a feast for your eyes and senses! With all of this and the convenient location to LAX, freeways, the ocean, shops/restaurants including Shake Shack, Calo Kitchen, Trader Joe's, Arclight movie theater & more...you'll want to make Fusion your next home!