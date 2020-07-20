All apartments in Hawthorne
5401 W 149th Place
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:43 PM

5401 W 149th Place

5401 W 149th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5401 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome home to this fantastic, spacious 2-bedroom condo in a desirable mid-location within the complex! The popular F plan has three levels with no one above or below you! Well-maintained designer touches with hardwood flooring and stylish paint colors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The extra large front patio is perfect for entertaining, or quiet lounging after a long day of work or play. Central a/c keeps you cool in the hot summer days. Private 2-car garage has direct access to the unit and boasts an oversized storage area for your seasonal storage, bikes, surfboards...and more! Relax at the resort-style pool/spa, and also enjoy other amenities the complex has to offer, such as outdoor exercise stations, picnic area with grills, kiddie playground, and half-court basketball. Plenty of parking for your guests. At Fusion, you are welcomed home by luscious tropical landscaping, a feast for your eyes and senses! With all of this and the convenient location to LAX, freeways, the ocean, shops/restaurants including Shake Shack, Calo Kitchen, Trader Joe's, Arclight movie theater & more...you'll want to make Fusion your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 W 149th Place have any available units?
5401 W 149th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 W 149th Place have?
Some of 5401 W 149th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 W 149th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5401 W 149th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 W 149th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5401 W 149th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5401 W 149th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5401 W 149th Place offers parking.
Does 5401 W 149th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 W 149th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 W 149th Place have a pool?
Yes, 5401 W 149th Place has a pool.
Does 5401 W 149th Place have accessible units?
No, 5401 W 149th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 W 149th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 W 149th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
