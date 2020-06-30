All apartments in Hawthorne
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4909 W. 119th St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

4909 W. 119th St.

4909 West 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4909 West 119th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Temporary Housing is perfect for Insurance Adjusters, Temp. Housing Relocation companies, or simply individuals/families seeking opulent short term housing.

Couples, families, Business travelers come stay in a newly renovated beautiful home in Hawthorne, CA which is fully furnished and ideally located 2.5 miles from airport (LAX) and 10-15 minutes from the So Cal Beaches, restaurants, leading businesses (i.e. U.S Air force base, Space X, Direct TV) and other points of interest. Recent remodeling has created three lovely bedrooms which all flow seamlessly into a large opulently furnished living and dining room area, full kitchen equip with both stainless steel large appliances and small appliances (i.e. coffee maker, toaster, blender, etc.), laundry room offering complimentary Washer/Dryer and Iron/Ironing Board , backyard outdoor patio with Gas BBQ and seating for smoking or just hanging out. Bedrooms have large closets for storage and hanging clothes, mini refrigerators with complimentary water and juices, new LED Flat screen Televisions with Direct TV programming, complimentary WiFi (high-speed) for your Internet needs. A large recreation room with a pool table, dart game, and table with family board/card games (i.e. Monopoly, Uno, Connect 4, etc) is also available.

Rental terms over 3 months the rent drops to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 W. 119th St. have any available units?
4909 W. 119th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 W. 119th St. have?
Some of 4909 W. 119th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 W. 119th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4909 W. 119th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 W. 119th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4909 W. 119th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4909 W. 119th St. offer parking?
No, 4909 W. 119th St. does not offer parking.
Does 4909 W. 119th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 W. 119th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 W. 119th St. have a pool?
No, 4909 W. 119th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4909 W. 119th St. have accessible units?
No, 4909 W. 119th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 W. 119th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 W. 119th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

