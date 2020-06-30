4909 W. 119th St.

Amenities

Temporary Housing is perfect for Insurance Adjusters, Temp. Housing Relocation companies, or simply individuals/families seeking opulent short term housing.



Couples, families, Business travelers come stay in a newly renovated beautiful home in Hawthorne, CA which is fully furnished and ideally located 2.5 miles from airport (LAX) and 10-15 minutes from the So Cal Beaches, restaurants, leading businesses (i.e. U.S Air force base, Space X, Direct TV) and other points of interest. Recent remodeling has created three lovely bedrooms which all flow seamlessly into a large opulently furnished living and dining room area, full kitchen equip with both stainless steel large appliances and small appliances (i.e. coffee maker, toaster, blender, etc.), laundry room offering complimentary Washer/Dryer and Iron/Ironing Board , backyard outdoor patio with Gas BBQ and seating for smoking or just hanging out. Bedrooms have large closets for storage and hanging clothes, mini refrigerators with complimentary water and juices, new LED Flat screen Televisions with Direct TV programming, complimentary WiFi (high-speed) for your Internet needs. A large recreation room with a pool table, dart game, and table with family board/card games (i.e. Monopoly, Uno, Connect 4, etc) is also available.



