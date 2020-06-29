All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4703 W 118th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4703 W 118th Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

4703 W 118th Street

4703 West 118th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
North Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4703 West 118th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4 bedrooms and 2 baths house with 2 car garages is perfect for a family or house share that requires quick access to LAX, El Segundo, Silicon Beach, Century City, and Culver City without having to sit in traffic for a long time. The convenience of this location is perfect and ideal for commuters and is minutes to the beach. New carpet and freshly painted throughout. Stove and refrigerator is available for your use. Master bed suite with walk in closets, tons of storage throughout the house, Laundry room/pantry room for your convenience. Security deposit is 1st & last month rent. Please contact me for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 W 118th Street have any available units?
4703 W 118th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 W 118th Street have?
Some of 4703 W 118th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 W 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4703 W 118th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 W 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4703 W 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4703 W 118th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4703 W 118th Street offers parking.
Does 4703 W 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 W 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 W 118th Street have a pool?
No, 4703 W 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4703 W 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 4703 W 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 W 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 W 118th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles