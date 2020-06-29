4703 W 118th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets carpet range refrigerator

This 4 bedrooms and 2 baths house with 2 car garages is perfect for a family or house share that requires quick access to LAX, El Segundo, Silicon Beach, Century City, and Culver City without having to sit in traffic for a long time. The convenience of this location is perfect and ideal for commuters and is minutes to the beach. New carpet and freshly painted throughout. Stove and refrigerator is available for your use. Master bed suite with walk in closets, tons of storage throughout the house, Laundry room/pantry room for your convenience. Security deposit is 1st & last month rent. Please contact me for further details.