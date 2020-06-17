All apartments in Hawthorne
14412 Yukon Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

14412 Yukon Avenue

14412 Yukon Avenue · (310) 686-4544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Bodger Park - El Camino Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways. Each home features a large open floor plan. Separate Living Room with 2-story ceilings and informal Family Room spaces. Luxurious kitchen with Quartz countertops and lush espresso cabinetry, including a breakfast bar and soft-close drawers. Step out onto the patio through double set sliding glass doors. Upstairs, a large Master Bedroom awaits with a private bath. Three additional bedrooms buck the traditional floorpan, with one bedroom occupying a separate wing for privacy. An individual Laundry Room upstairs adds to convenience. Direct-access 2-car garage plus one additional outdoor parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14412 Yukon Avenue have any available units?
14412 Yukon Avenue has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14412 Yukon Avenue have?
Some of 14412 Yukon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14412 Yukon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14412 Yukon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14412 Yukon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14412 Yukon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14412 Yukon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14412 Yukon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14412 Yukon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14412 Yukon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14412 Yukon Avenue have a pool?
No, 14412 Yukon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14412 Yukon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14412 Yukon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14412 Yukon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14412 Yukon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
