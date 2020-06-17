14412 Yukon Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony new construction garage

Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways. Each home features a large open floor plan. Separate Living Room with 2-story ceilings and informal Family Room spaces. Luxurious kitchen with Quartz countertops and lush espresso cabinetry, including a breakfast bar and soft-close drawers. Step out onto the patio through double set sliding glass doors. Upstairs, a large Master Bedroom awaits with a private bath. Three additional bedrooms buck the traditional floorpan, with one bedroom occupying a separate wing for privacy. An individual Laundry Room upstairs adds to convenience. Direct-access 2-car garage plus one additional outdoor parking space.