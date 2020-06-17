13611 Kornblum Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFF RENT - OAKTREE APARTMENTS ***Come and enjoy all we have to offer from our large bedroom floor plans, beautiful maintained landscaping and large laundry facility. We are conveniently located near the 105 & 405 freeway, near shopping centers, entertainment and LAX airport. 6-month Lease. No Pets.

.



Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Gas Stove.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=703



IT490615 - IT49MM703