Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

13611 Kornblum Ave.

13611 Kornblum Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13611 Kornblum Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFF RENT - OAKTREE APARTMENTS ***Come and enjoy all we have to offer from our large bedroom floor plans, beautiful maintained landscaping and large laundry facility. We are conveniently located near the 105 & 405 freeway, near shopping centers, entertainment and LAX airport. 6-month Lease. No Pets.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=703

IT490615 - IT49MM703

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13611 Kornblum Ave. have any available units?
13611 Kornblum Ave. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 13611 Kornblum Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13611 Kornblum Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13611 Kornblum Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 13611 Kornblum Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13611 Kornblum Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13611 Kornblum Ave. does offer parking.
Does 13611 Kornblum Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13611 Kornblum Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13611 Kornblum Ave. have a pool?
No, 13611 Kornblum Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13611 Kornblum Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13611 Kornblum Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13611 Kornblum Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13611 Kornblum Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13611 Kornblum Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13611 Kornblum Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
