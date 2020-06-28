All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

12921 Mission Avenue

12921 Mission Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12921 Mission Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Sixty at South Bay is a 40-acre resort-style gated community in the South Bay with many many impressive features. The community is geared towards an active lifestyle with amenities to compete with any resort. Multiple pools, a social fire-pit and entertainment area, a state of the art fitness center, sports court, dog park, stunning clubhouse, lounge and wine-rooms that are not your typical HOA common areas.

Unique 4 bed, 4 bath corner 'Townes' townhome - completely remodeled. Ground floor consists of a 2-car garage (direct-access), plus independent living suite, complete with bedroom, bathroom, kitchen area. It has its own entrance, but can still has access through lockable door to rest of home. The main level has open concept living spaces - kitchen, living & dining, with a large deck off living area. State-of-the-art gourmet kitchen - white Shaker cabinets with Caeserstone counters, center island and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. 1 bedroom and bathroom also on main floor. Upper level has large loft/den, plus a master with en-suite bathroom on each side. Laundry room in unit.

Centrally located close to freeways and minutes to Californian beaches, shopping and entertainment. Wiseburn school district. Luxurious & lavish living at its best! TURN-KEY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12921 Mission Avenue have any available units?
12921 Mission Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12921 Mission Avenue have?
Some of 12921 Mission Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12921 Mission Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12921 Mission Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12921 Mission Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12921 Mission Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12921 Mission Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12921 Mission Avenue offers parking.
Does 12921 Mission Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12921 Mission Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12921 Mission Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12921 Mission Avenue has a pool.
Does 12921 Mission Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12921 Mission Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12921 Mission Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12921 Mission Avenue has units with dishwashers.
