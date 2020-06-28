12921 Mission Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three Sixty at South Bay is a 40-acre resort-style gated community in the South Bay with many many impressive features. The community is geared towards an active lifestyle with amenities to compete with any resort. Multiple pools, a social fire-pit and entertainment area, a state of the art fitness center, sports court, dog park, stunning clubhouse, lounge and wine-rooms that are not your typical HOA common areas.



Unique 4 bed, 4 bath corner 'Townes' townhome - completely remodeled. Ground floor consists of a 2-car garage (direct-access), plus independent living suite, complete with bedroom, bathroom, kitchen area. It has its own entrance, but can still has access through lockable door to rest of home. The main level has open concept living spaces - kitchen, living & dining, with a large deck off living area. State-of-the-art gourmet kitchen - white Shaker cabinets with Caeserstone counters, center island and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. 1 bedroom and bathroom also on main floor. Upper level has large loft/den, plus a master with en-suite bathroom on each side. Laundry room in unit.



Centrally located close to freeways and minutes to Californian beaches, shopping and entertainment. Wiseburn school district. Luxurious & lavish living at its best! TURN-KEY!!!