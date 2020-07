Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fantastic Hawthorne home for lease with many upgrades and close to everything. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with 1,222sf living on a 5,118sf lot. The backyard is over 1,000sf and perfect for family & friends BBQ's and entertaining! This home has a open floor plan with oversized kitchen with laundry and separate dining room.