12707 Freeman Ave.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful Home, Newly Renovated - Completely Renovated single family home available for immediate move in!



Large bedrooms. Master bedroom easily large enough for a Cal King bed.



Completely renovated kitchen, with all new appliances! Washer and Dryer included.



Neutral paint, wood floors throughout, central heat and AC.



Large front patio and back yard with a mature fig tree and basil leaf tree.



Attached 2 car garage



Cross streets are Hawthorne Blvd/El Segundo Blvd.



Close to freeway, shopping, schools and the aerospace/tech companies.



Sorry no pets.



No third party checks or Section 8 accepted.



