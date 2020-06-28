All apartments in Hawthorne
12707 Freeman Ave.
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

12707 Freeman Ave.

12707 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12707 Freeman Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Home, Newly Renovated - Completely Renovated single family home available for immediate move in!

Large bedrooms. Master bedroom easily large enough for a Cal King bed.

Completely renovated kitchen, with all new appliances! Washer and Dryer included.

Neutral paint, wood floors throughout, central heat and AC.

Large front patio and back yard with a mature fig tree and basil leaf tree.

Attached 2 car garage

Cross streets are Hawthorne Blvd/El Segundo Blvd.

Close to freeway, shopping, schools and the aerospace/tech companies.

Sorry no pets.

No third party checks or Section 8 accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12707 Freeman Ave. have any available units?
12707 Freeman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12707 Freeman Ave. have?
Some of 12707 Freeman Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12707 Freeman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12707 Freeman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12707 Freeman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 12707 Freeman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12707 Freeman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12707 Freeman Ave. offers parking.
Does 12707 Freeman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12707 Freeman Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12707 Freeman Ave. have a pool?
No, 12707 Freeman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12707 Freeman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12707 Freeman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12707 Freeman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12707 Freeman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
