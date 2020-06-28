12707 Freeman Ave.

Amenities
Beautiful Home, Newly Renovated - Completely Renovated single family home available for immediate move in!
Large bedrooms. Master bedroom easily large enough for a Cal King bed.
Completely renovated kitchen, with all new appliances! Washer and Dryer included.
Neutral paint, wood floors throughout, central heat and AC.
Large front patio and back yard with a mature fig tree and basil leaf tree.
Attached 2 car garage
Cross streets are Hawthorne Blvd/El Segundo Blvd.
Close to freeway, shopping, schools and the aerospace/tech companies.
Sorry no pets.
No third party checks or Section 8 accepted.
(RLNE5113881)