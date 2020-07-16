All apartments in Hawthorne
12512 Doty Avenue

Location

12512 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Updated First Floor Unit: Spacious with modern Plumbing, Electrical, All stainless steel Fixtures and Appliances. Dream kitchen ideal for families, and beautiful updated baths, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Tankless water heater. In unit laundry hookup.
Private Staircase access and detached 2 car gated garage with garage opener.

This unit provides excellent living in a very desirable and peaceful area of Hawthorne. Walking distance to excellent Sports & Community Center, outdoor walking track and park that provides active programs for all ages year round.
It is well located with easy access to freeways, shopping and dining. It is minutes to the Holly Park site for LA Rams, lax, El-Camino College and the beach.
Water and trash is included. Tenant pays for Electric and Gas for unit. Call Hadi Real Estate at 424-327-4234. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
First showing is Sunday July 5th. Please call for any questions or alternate time to see the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 Doty Avenue have any available units?
12512 Doty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12512 Doty Avenue have?
Some of 12512 Doty Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 Doty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12512 Doty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 Doty Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12512 Doty Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12512 Doty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12512 Doty Avenue offers parking.
Does 12512 Doty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12512 Doty Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 Doty Avenue have a pool?
No, 12512 Doty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12512 Doty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12512 Doty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 Doty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12512 Doty Avenue has units with dishwashers.
