12512 Doty Avenue

Updated First Floor Unit: Spacious with modern Plumbing, Electrical, All stainless steel Fixtures and Appliances. Dream kitchen ideal for families, and beautiful updated baths, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Tankless water heater. In unit laundry hookup.

Private Staircase access and detached 2 car gated garage with garage opener.



This unit provides excellent living in a very desirable and peaceful area of Hawthorne. Walking distance to excellent Sports & Community Center, outdoor walking track and park that provides active programs for all ages year round.

It is well located with easy access to freeways, shopping and dining. It is minutes to the Holly Park site for LA Rams, lax, El-Camino College and the beach.

Water and trash is included. Tenant pays for Electric and Gas for unit. Call Hadi Real Estate at 424-327-4234. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

First showing is Sunday July 5th. Please call for any questions or alternate time to see the unit.