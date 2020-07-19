12240 Oxford Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250 North Hawthorne
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home For Rent Newly Renovated Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops New cabinets Recessed Lighting Central A/C and Heat Gas fireplace Stove/dishwasher/ fridge included washer and dryer hook ups spacious back yard for pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
12240 Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12240 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 12240 Oxford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12240 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12240 Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12240 Oxford Avenue has units with dishwashers.