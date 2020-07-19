All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12240 Oxford Avenue

12240 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12240 Oxford Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home For Rent
Newly Renovated
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
New cabinets
Recessed Lighting
Central A/C and Heat
Gas fireplace
Stove/dishwasher/ fridge included
washer and dryer hook ups
spacious back yard for pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
12240 Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12240 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 12240 Oxford Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12240 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12240 Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12240 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12240 Oxford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
