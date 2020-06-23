12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage air conditioning ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Steps away from Eucalyptus Elementary and Eucalyptus Park. Ideally located just minutes from the heart of Hawthorne, SPACEx, beach cities and the new Rams stadium. Short driving distance to 405 and 105 freeway and metro station transportation. New shopping areas, entertainment and restaurants nearby. All utilities (wifi, gas, water, trash, electricity, gardener) included. Private 2 car garage with long driveway. This lovely home boasts of an open floor plan with tons of sunlight. The amenities include brand new blinds, granite kitchen counter top, AC unit and heat in living room, ceiling fan in bedroom, gas stove/oven and refrigerator washer and dryer inside. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Please do not disturb occupants.