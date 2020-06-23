All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:09 AM

12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue

12230 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12230 Eucalyptus Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Steps away from Eucalyptus Elementary and Eucalyptus Park. Ideally located just minutes from the heart of Hawthorne, SPACEx, beach cities and the new Rams stadium. Short driving distance to 405 and 105 freeway and metro station transportation. New shopping areas, entertainment and restaurants nearby. All utilities (wifi, gas, water, trash, electricity, gardener) included. Private 2 car garage with long driveway. This lovely home boasts of an open floor plan with tons of sunlight. The amenities include brand new blinds, granite kitchen counter top, AC unit and heat in living room, ceiling fan in bedroom, gas stove/oven and refrigerator washer and dryer inside. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Please do not disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue have any available units?
12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue have?
Some of 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12230 EUCALYPTUS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
