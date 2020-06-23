12038 Stanley Park Court

Amenities

HAPPY NEW YEAR!! THIS IS A FANTASTIC HOME TO LEASE! NEW CARPETING. HUGE YARD. PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY! NO SHARED WALLS! Built in 2014, this spacious townhome offers three bedrooms, three baths, a large main living area + bonus room that walks out onto huge outdoor patio / yard. Upon entrance to the first floor, from either garage or front door, a living area can be found, that walks out onto a large enclosed backyard/ patio area- perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is well-designed, with breakfast bar and is open to the dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large pantry closet. Upstairs the Master bedroom with en suite bath, double sinks and large soaking tub. Also on the third level, the 2 guest bedrooms can be found with an additional full bath. Plenty of storage space in garage and large closet under stairs. Ideally located in a vibrant and growing area of Hawthorne, near retail, major highways, employers including: Starbucks, Target, Lowes, Major Highways- 105/110, SpaceX, minutes to South Bay or Westside. Enjoy the lifestyle of Parkside Village including access to community amenities including: a pool, playground and large community rooms.